Kentucky’s 2024 SEC opponents announced

(Mark Cornelison | Mark Cornelison)
By John Lowe
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:24 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2023 football season has not yet kicked off, but it’s never too early to look ahead.

The SEC announced Kentucky’s 2024 SEC opponents on Wednesday night.

UK’s slate will include a trip to Austin to face SEC newcomer Texas. The Wildcats have only played the Longhorns once, falling in Austin 7-6 on Sept. 22, 1951.

The Cats’ 2024 SEC full conference slate is below. Gamedays will be announced at a later date.

HOMEAWAY
AuburnFlorida
GeorgiaOle Miss
South CarolinaTennessee
VanderbiltTexas

Kentucky has also non-conference games scheduled against Akron, Ohio, Murray State and Louisville in 2024.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP: Pike County road back open after crash
Investigators say two tires came off the axle of a trailer that a semi-trailer was pulling. The...
2 killed after tires crash through van’s windshield on interstate
Police lights generic
Perry County man charged with attempted murder
A man was arrested early Tuesday morning in Lewis County, Ky. in connection with a shooting...
Arrest made in connection with shooting that injured officer
Mark Webb, 52, of London was arrested after stealing two trees from a home in Manchester.
Tree thief arrested in Clay County, more arrests pending

Latest News

Tim Melton named new athletic director at Knox Central High School
Tim Melton named new Athletic Director at Knox Central High School
Mountain News at 6 - RJ Osborne
Despite light rain, members of the national champion Transylvania Pioneers women’s basketball...
National champion Transy Pioneers attend College Athlete Day at White House
Jordan Burks. Kentucky Men’s Basketball Recruit. Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics
Kentucky Basketball lands class of 2023 recruit