Kentucky’s 2024 SEC opponents announced

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2023 football season has not yet kicked off, but it’s never too early to look ahead.

The SEC announced Kentucky’s 2024 SEC opponents on Wednesday night.

UK’s slate will include a trip to Austin to face SEC newcomer Texas. The Wildcats have only played the Longhorns once, falling in Austin 7-6 on Sept. 22, 1951.

The Cats’ 2024 SEC full conference slate is below. Gamedays will be announced at a later date.

HOME AWAY Auburn Florida Georgia Ole Miss South Carolina Tennessee Vanderbilt Texas

Kentucky has also non-conference games scheduled against Akron, Ohio, Murray State and Louisville in 2024.

