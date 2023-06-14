Heat builds in, scattered showers and storms return

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The mercury is climbing and it looks like it will go up for a few days. Summer is officially only one week away!

Today and Tonight

After another chilly morning, the sunshine will push us toward the 80-degree mark this afternoon. I do think we could see some scattered showers and storms fire off this afternoon. We’re not expecting anything too major, but keep the rain gear handy.

After a stray chance early, skies start to clear tonight and temperatures drop to around 60. Some patchy fog is possible late.

Extended Forecast

Temps keep going up on Thursday, making their way into the low to mid-80s with some more chances for late afternoon pop-ups across the region. I think it generally stays comfortable when it comes to humidity for a few more days, but don’t you worry summer fans, it will be around soon. We will drop into the low 60s Thursday night under partly cloudy to mainly clear skies.

Spotty chances for rain are around Friday and Saturday with highs topping out in the low to mid-80s.

We are still watching Sunday for some potential late day storm development, but the latest models have pushed it back a little bit into early next week. We’ll have to see if that trend continues. I can tell you the models are trying to push us toward the 90-degree mark on Sunday. It will be interesting to see how that plays out.

Scattered showers and storms will linger well into next week.

