Eight-annual Corbin Burger Week in full effect

Corbin Burger Week features nine different restaurants.
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The eighth-annual Corbin Burger Week hosted by the Corbin Tourism Commission has begun.

”Oh 100% like burger week is something everybody looks forward to,” said Maggy Monhollen, Executive Director of Corbin Tourism Commission. “You know we have groups that will get together and plan out you know--a restaurant hop, they’ll make sure to try every single burger. It’s really it brings excitement in the summer for people.”

The Corbin Tourism Commission hand-picks restaurants that are locally owned and operated to participate in Burger Week.

Each restaurant is tasked with creating a unique burger that they will only serve during burger week.

“Burger week definitely brings in some new people and people who may not have normally come in to our establishment, will come and try it out and see what we’re all about,” said Nathan Stepek, general manager of The Depot.

The winner of the People’s Choice for Best Burger will receive a golden ticket to compete in the World Food Championship in November.

