Annville woman arrested for DUI, speeding while driving on instructional permit

A 20-year-old Annville woman was arrested Friday for speeding and driving under the influence...
A 20-year-old Annville woman was arrested Friday for speeding and driving under the influence while only having her instructional permit.(Laurel County Correctional Center)
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A 20-year-old Annville woman was arrested Friday for speeding and driving under the influence while only having her instructional permit.

Officials said a car was driving down KY-192 at 72 mph, which is 17 mph over the limit.

Emilee Claire Dotson was pulled over, and police noted a strong smell of marijuana coming from the car. They said they also noticed a marijuana grinder with residue and an empty Suboxone package, both in the driver’s side door.

During the stop, officials learned Dotson was driving only with her instructional permit.

Dotson failed several field sobriety tests and was charged with driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, instructional permit violations and speeding.

She was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KSP: Pike County road back open after crash
Investigators say two tires came off the axle of a trailer that a semi-trailer was pulling. The...
2 killed after tires crash through van’s windshield on interstate
A man was arrested early Tuesday morning in Lewis County, Ky. in connection with a shooting...
Arrest made in connection with shooting that injured officer
Police lights generic
Perry County man charged with attempted murder
Mingo Animal Cruelty
Two arrested following discovery of severely malnourished dogs, puppies at home

Latest News

CAMP NOAH
Kids affected by EKY floods attend free summer camp
Photo Courtesy: Somerset-Pulaski County EMS Facebook
Southern KY first responder loses battle with cancer
Rainy and Stormy Weather
Heat builds in, scattered showers and storms return
Mark Webb, 52, of London was arrested after stealing two trees from a home in Manchester.
Tree thief arrested in Clay County, more arrests pending