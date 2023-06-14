Annville woman arrested for DUI, speeding while driving on instructional permit

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A 20-year-old Annville woman was arrested Friday for speeding and driving under the influence while only having her instructional permit.

Officials said a car was driving down KY-192 at 72 mph, which is 17 mph over the limit.

Emilee Claire Dotson was pulled over, and police noted a strong smell of marijuana coming from the car. They said they also noticed a marijuana grinder with residue and an empty Suboxone package, both in the driver’s side door.

During the stop, officials learned Dotson was driving only with her instructional permit.

Dotson failed several field sobriety tests and was charged with driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, instructional permit violations and speeding.

She was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

