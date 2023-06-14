Alcohol, speed appear to be factors in crash that killed 2-year-old, sheriff says

2-year-old Thomas Reed was killed in a Winchester crash, according to the Fayette County coroner.
2-year-old Thomas Reed was killed in a Winchester crash, according to the Fayette County coroner.(Clark County Child Development Center/WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - A 2-year-old boy was killed in a Winchester crash, according to the Fayette County coroner.

The coroner’s office says Thomas Reed was a passenger in a vehicle that left the roadway and struck a plank fence. They say Reed was pronounced dead at Kentucky Children’s Hospital at 4:48 p.m. Wednesday.

According to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office, alcohol and speed appear to be factors in the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, and we’ll keep you updated.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two killed in crash that closed Pike County road for hours
Corbin hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony for a new Pepsi distribution center
Pepsi distribution expanding in Corbin
Mark Webb, 52, of London was arrested after stealing two trees from a home in Manchester.
Tree thief arrested in Clay County, more arrests pending
Photo Courtesy: Somerset-Pulaski County EMS Facebook
Southern KY first responder loses battle with cancer
During the wake, 76-year-old Bella Montoya was hitting the coffin, trying to get out.
Woman presumed dead tries to break out of her coffin during wake

Latest News

Staff members at 11 public libraries in Kentucky have been awarded the Library Science Tuition...
Tuition scholarships granted to staff at 11 Kentucky libraries
The Whitesburg City Council voted on and engineering company to head new housing project.
Whitesburg City Council selects Nesbitt Engineering for sewage installation
19-year-old Thomas Boshears was killed on Battlefield Memorial Highway in 2021
Madison County Sheriff’s Office asks for help finding driver in deadly 2021 hit-and-run
Former Williamsburg Mayor Paul Estes has died after a career of public service spanning 21 years.
Former Williamsburg Mayor Paul Estes dies
Kentucky is one of just eight states to see a decrease in overdose deaths according to an...
Kentucky overdose deaths decline for first time since 2018