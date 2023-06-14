‘Absolute vandalism’: Break-in at Floyd County church prompts community fundraiser

DANA, Ky. (WYMT) - A congregation in Floyd County is asking the community for help identifying the people responsible for the vandalism of its church fellowship hall.

Little Salem Old Regular Baptist Church has been planning fundraisers for a new heating and cooling system, storing some of its sale items in the church kitchen. Recently, vandals made their way into the space and soiled the potential sales.

“They defecated on the items that we were going to have for sale. They, you know, busted our oven doors, stole stuff out of our refrigerator,” said Jordon Case.

Along with urine-soaked items, the room was full of broken glass and a white powder that coated the floor and tables.

“Just absolute vandalism,” Case said.

The church has been an open door for the community for decades, so the hit was one that shocked members and neighbors.

“This church has helped so many people in this community. And chances are, it’s probably one of the people that we’ve helped that’s probably one of the ones that broke into the church. Which is the sad part,” said Case. “This lunchroom hosts baby showers, it hosts wedding receptions; it’s hosted family reunions, Christmas parties for everybody in the community. I mean, this church is always open for everybody and they never really asked for anything in return. And it’s just sad that somebody would take advantage of them like this.”

Online fundraisers are now underway to help get things back together, with the hopes of also getting enough money to purchase a security system. The vandals and their motives are still unknown.

“Just want to pray for them, mainly. Because, you know, it’s so sad that they would want to do this to anybody- more or less the church and especially the little Community Church like this,” Case said. “Maybe they would do the right thing and come forward, because it just leaves so many questions unanswered. Why? We’ve helped so many people. Why somebody would want to try to just destroy what we have?”

Case organized an online auction here. Anyone with information about the vandalism can contact Kentucky State Police Post 9.

