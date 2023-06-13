USDA gives EKY internet service grants to support high-speed internet in rural areas

MCKEE, Ky. (WYMT) - People’s Rural telephone Cooperation received more than $18 million from the USDA on Monday.

The non-profit received a $9.4 million grant and $9.4 million loan to support broadband connection in Breathitt and Lee Counties.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

CEO Keith Gabbard said the loan and grant is needed in both of the counties.

“I think those are the two counties that are probably two of the more poorly served counties for broadband in eastern Kentucky, it is either wireless or it is copper,” he said.

He added that it will help in areas of education and work.

“This loan grant is going to provide those folks in quality broadband they desperately need for education, for work, for health care, all of the things we have to have,” he explained.

Gabbard said the project will cover more than 133 miles in Lee County and 33 miles in Breathitt County.

He said ever since the pandemic, he said he has seen the need for a better quality of connection increase.

“People can stay at home and get good paying jobs with benefits and never have to leave the house if they have good internet and of course school, when the pandemic hit, everybody went to school from home. If you did not have good internet, you were struggling. You were going to McDonald’s or the library, somewhere to get your free internet,” he said.

Gabbard added that another reason the grant is helpful is because of the price to add broadband connection in rural areas.

He said that without the help from the USDA, those people would not get this connection.

“You really cannot afford to build it and make a business case so, that is why we applied for it, we know... Yes, it hopefully helps our company in the long run, but more importantly, is the need in eastern Kentucky of quality broadband for people to live better quality lives,” he explained.

Gabbard said the project will take approximately five years to complete.

“It takes a while to get this built and get all of the permits and environmental approvals and things like that so, they are not going to be getting it next month but, we are going to be building it just as we are allowed to build it and it is probably going to be 4 to 5 year project to get it all completed. Now, that does not mean nobody can get broadband for 5 years, it will be incrementally serving people as we come along,” he explained.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.