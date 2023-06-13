Two arrested following discovery of severely malnourished dogs, puppies at home

MINGO COUNTY, WV. (WSAZ/WYMT) - A man and woman are facing animal cruelty charges after a deputy made a disturbing discovery this weekend at a home in Mingo County.

While following an anonymous tip on Sunday, a deputy discovered several severely malnourished dogs and puppies at a home along Crick Hill Road in Gilbert Creek.

The deputy reported seeing one very malnourished dog inside of the home and three outside of the home in the back lot, without shelter, food, or water.

According to the deputy, you could see the dogs’ ribs and bones.

Another malnourished dog was found on the porch of the home in a clear tote, along with five newborn puppies, the criminal complaint states.

According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, the homeowner, Joy Lester and Billie Coleman, both of Baisden, admitted the dogs were their animals.

After leaving the home, the responding deputy found a bag of dog found and returned to the home to feed the animals. The deputy reported that the dogs ate the food rapidly ‘as if they had not been fed in numerous days.’

Officials say Lester and Coleman were arrested and charged with several counts of animal cruelty.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.