Tree thief arrested in Clay County, more arrests pending

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County man was arrested in Manchester on Tuesday after being charged with theft.

Mark Webb, 52, of London, was arrested after he stole two trees from a home in the East Manchester area on June 6.

Manchester Police Department Chief Jeff Couch, who previously obtained an arrest warrant for Webb, says more arrests in this case are pending.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.