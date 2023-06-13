Tree thief arrested in Clay County, more arrests pending

Mark Webb, 52, of London was arrested after stealing two trees from a home in Manchester.
Mark Webb, 52, of London was arrested after stealing two trees from a home in Manchester.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jun. 13, 2023
MANCHESTER, Ky. (WYMT) - One Laurel County man was arrested in Manchester on Tuesday after being charged with theft.

Mark Webb, 52, of London, was arrested after he stole two trees from a home in the East Manchester area on June 6.

Manchester Police Department Chief Jeff Couch, who previously obtained an arrest warrant for Webb, says more arrests in this case are pending.

