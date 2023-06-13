Tim Melton named new athletic director at Knox Central High School

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Knox Central High School named Tim Melton as their new Athletic Director, the school announced in a news release Tuesday afternoon.

This is not the first time Melton worked for Knox Central High School’s athletic department in some capacity. Melton served as the school’s baseball coach for seven years and was also an assistant coach for the football program for 12 years.

“Our students will compete at the highest levels and represent Knox Central High School well,” said Melton in the release. “Together, we will build a collective community that supports our student athletes.”

Melton had been serving as superintendent and a principal within Williamsburg Independent Schools for six years.

“We want to welcome Mr. Tim Melton back to Knox Central. He brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to our programs,” said Knox Central High School principal Jeff Frost in the release. “We look forward to building on our past success to move Panther Nation forward.”

Melton will begin his new role on July 1st.

