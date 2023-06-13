Shaping Our Appalachian Region is working to improve life expectancy in Eastern Kentucky

SOAR held a board meeting today at Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky.
Shaping Our Appalachian Region hosted a panel for their board meeting at Primary Care Centers...
Shaping Our Appalachian Region hosted a panel for their board meeting at Primary Care Centers Eastern Kentucky.(WYMT)
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky hosted the SOAR board meeting Tuesday.

The meeting was to discuss ideas to better the health of the region through a panel and presentation.

The panelist were made up of people in different healthcare positions around the region. Executive Director of SOAR said that each panelist was hand picked.

There was discussion about how the foods that people are used to eating in this region are not helpful to improving life expectancy.

Historically the foods that are native to Eastern Kentucky were to fuel people for a long day of manual labor ahead. The lack of transportation also helped in the people getting exercise to balance the foods they ate.

Dr. John Jones, the Medical Director at PCCEK, says that people are not working off those heavy foods like they used to when many people worked in the coal industry.

“and here it’s a lot of grease, a lot of lard, things like that. Those are things that have been staples of our diet especially in the coal mining industry, you’d bulk up for a good days work so those are kind of things that they would eat,” said Dr. Jones. “And we’ve passed that down to this generation but the activity levels are not the same as they were when we had hard manual labor and you walked everywhere.”

The nonprofit group is using different people’s area of expertise to help them create solutions to big problems cause by a lot of smaller problems.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men were arrested in Southern Kentucky late Friday night and into the overnight hours on...
Three men arrested in Southern Kentucky
KSP: Pike County road back open after crash
Severe Weather Graphic
PHOTOS: Viewers capture pictures as severe weather rolls through the mountains
A man was arrested early Tuesday morning in Lewis County, Ky. in connection with a shooting...
Arrest made in connection with shooting that injured officer
A wounded officer is currently in an ambulance about to be loaded into a helicopter at the...
Arrest made in connection with shooting that injured police officer

Latest News

Peoples Rural Television Cooperative Corporation
USDA gives EKY internet service grants to support high-speed internet in rural areas
Louisiana Search Team - Phil 4:30 p.m.
Raven Rock Golf Course Fire - 4:00 p.m.
Mountain News at 6 - Lee and Breathitt Broadband