Shaping Our Appalachian Region is working to improve life expectancy in Eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Primary Care Centers of Eastern Kentucky hosted the SOAR board meeting Tuesday.

The meeting was to discuss ideas to better the health of the region through a panel and presentation.

The panelist were made up of people in different healthcare positions around the region. Executive Director of SOAR said that each panelist was hand picked.

There was discussion about how the foods that people are used to eating in this region are not helpful to improving life expectancy.

Historically the foods that are native to Eastern Kentucky were to fuel people for a long day of manual labor ahead. The lack of transportation also helped in the people getting exercise to balance the foods they ate.

Dr. John Jones, the Medical Director at PCCEK, says that people are not working off those heavy foods like they used to when many people worked in the coal industry.

“and here it’s a lot of grease, a lot of lard, things like that. Those are things that have been staples of our diet especially in the coal mining industry, you’d bulk up for a good days work so those are kind of things that they would eat,” said Dr. Jones. “And we’ve passed that down to this generation but the activity levels are not the same as they were when we had hard manual labor and you walked everywhere.”

The nonprofit group is using different people’s area of expertise to help them create solutions to big problems cause by a lot of smaller problems.

