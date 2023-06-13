Raven Rock Golf Course reopens following fire

JENKINS, Ky. (WYMT) - Following a fire at the Raven Rock Golf Course in Jenkins on Sunday, June 4, the course is open once again.

The blaze completely burned the building that housed the course clubhouse and the Pine Restaurant.

“Sometimes you wonder, ‘what’s next?’ You know,” said Jenkins Mayor Todd DePriest. “A lot going on, but the fire department and everybody did what they were supposed to do, but it’s just something you have to deal with.”

DePriest said fire investigators are still searching for answers as to what caused the fire.

“Everybody would just like to know what really happened, and with a fire of this magnitude, sometimes it’s hard to pinpoint, but they had a lot of investigators and people and experts that look at it so hopefully they’ll come up with what caused it,” he said.

After being closed for a few days, the Raven Rock Golf Course welcomed golfers again on Friday, June 9.

“They have set up a tent and a temporary clubhouse set up across the parking lot from where the clubhouse stood,” said Pine Mountain Partnership Executive Director Jeffrey Justice.

Justice added golf course owners plan to build back better following this loss.

“The company is seeing it as an opportunity to build back in a way that’ll give golfers the amenities that they’ve been asking for for years, so, larger event space, better clubhouse amenities, more room for retail,” Justice said.

Justice said although losing the clubhouse and restaurant may have a negative economic impact on the area, the golf course did not lay off any employees due to the fire.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.