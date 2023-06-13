Perry County man charged with attempted murder

By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, a man was arrested after deputies with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) were dispatched to an assault call.

A PCSO deputy responded to an assault call in the Big Creek community of Perry County on Monday.

After taking a statement from the victim, a search warrant was obtained for a home on Robert Ln., and after an investigation inside the home, deputies collected evidence consistent with the victim’s allegations.

Robert Begley Jr., 51, of Big Creek, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and kidnapping and was taken to the Kentucky River Regional Jail. This case is still under investigation.

