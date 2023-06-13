“Motivation is a big thing”: EKY Doctor talks mental, physical health for Men’s Health Month

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - June is Men’s Health Month, a time to encourage the men in our lives to take care of their health.

Dr. Joshua Proffitt with Primary Care Center in Hazard says it is important for men to take care of the physical and mental health.

“Staying on top of their screening exams, talking about mental health, diet and exercise,” said Dr. Proffitt. “I think those are the big things we try and hit.”

Dr. Proffitt says mental health issues can be a particular problem among men.

“Mental health, I think that’s a big one. You know, anxiety and depression, things that like, and sometimes men try to put on a different face and just get through it, so I feel like that’s something you have to address,” he said.

Dr. Proffitt says exercise can help with, not only your physical health, but your mental health as well.

“Lower your A1C, diabetes, staying active is just definitely going to do that, and that’s something we see a lot around here. So, staying active helps that. Mental health, it’s going to help anxiety depression,” he said.

But it is often not as simple as just lifting weights or going for a walk; mental health issues can lead to a lack of motivation.

“Motivation is a big thing,” said Dr. Proffitt. “Like I mentioned, mental health, you have to stay on top of that because that can cause a decrease in compliance of diet and exercise.”

Dr. Proffitt recommends getting in contact with a gym or physical therapist to help get you motivated, and staying up to date on visits with your clinician.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.