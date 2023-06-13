“Motivation is a big thing”: EKY Doctor talks mental, physical health for Men’s Health Month

File Graphic
File Graphic(MGN ONLINE)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - June is Men’s Health Month, a time to encourage the men in our lives to take care of their health.

Dr. Joshua Proffitt with Primary Care Center in Hazard says it is important for men to take care of the physical and mental health.

“Staying on top of their screening exams, talking about mental health, diet and exercise,” said Dr. Proffitt. “I think those are the big things we try and hit.”

Dr. Proffitt says mental health issues can be a particular problem among men.

“Mental health, I think that’s a big one. You know, anxiety and depression, things that like, and sometimes men try to put on a different face and just get through it, so I feel like that’s something you have to address,” he said.

Dr. Proffitt says exercise can help with, not only your physical health, but your mental health as well.

“Lower your A1C, diabetes, staying active is just definitely going to do that, and that’s something we see a lot around here. So, staying active helps that. Mental health, it’s going to help anxiety depression,” he said.

But it is often not as simple as just lifting weights or going for a walk; mental health issues can lead to a lack of motivation.

“Motivation is a big thing,” said Dr. Proffitt. “Like I mentioned, mental health, you have to stay on top of that because that can cause a decrease in compliance of diet and exercise.”

Dr. Proffitt recommends getting in contact with a gym or physical therapist to help get you motivated, and staying up to date on visits with your clinician.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men were arrested in Southern Kentucky late Friday night and into the overnight hours on...
Three men arrested in Southern Kentucky
KSP: Pike County road back open after crash
Severe Weather Graphic
PHOTOS: Viewers capture pictures as severe weather rolls through the mountains
A man was arrested early Tuesday morning in Lewis County, Ky. in connection with a shooting...
Arrest made in connection with shooting that injured officer
A wounded officer is currently in an ambulance about to be loaded into a helicopter at the...
Arrest made in connection with shooting that injured police officer

Latest News

The suspect was involved in an armed robbery just north of London.
Laurel County Sheriff’s Office asking for assistance identifying armed burglary suspect
Trent Brown
Bell County man arrested after leading officers on pursuit
Amber Brummett
Laurel County woman arrested after controlled substances found
KSP: Pike County road back open after crash