Louisiana search team visits SKY to search for man missing nearly one year

(Pexels)
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After being missing for nearly a year, a well-respected search team from Louisiana has traveled to Pulaski County to search for Ricky Griffis of Wayne County.

Griffis was last seen on July 4 in Pulaski County and Cajun Coast Search & Rescue wanted to focus its efforts just south of the Burnside area, then expand its search if needed.

Toney Wade of Cajun Coast Search & Rescue added that he and his crew have traveled to Kentucky previously, helping to locate Savannah Spurlock in 2019.

“Put it on Facebook yesterday that Kentucky has a special place in my heart,” said Wade. “Each time we handle two or three cases. We have had some luck up here. Make some recoveries. The people of Kentucky have been so kind to me.”

Wade added that his crew may search for other missing Kentuckians during this deployment as well.

