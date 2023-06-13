Looking a lot like summer

WYMT First Alert Weather
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a little bit of sunshine today, we’re switching the view back to summertime, specifically later this week with the opportunity for spotty to scattered showers and storms roaming throughout the region as we head into the middle of the month.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Most stay dry as we head through tonight, however, we will be watching some storms associated with a disturbance in parts of the Great Lakes that could bring us an opportunity for a few showers and storms near the Interstate 64 corridor. We’re slightly muggier too, overnight, with some more moist air working back in. Overnight lows fall into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

We continue that summertime pattern as we head into the midweek and beyond. A series of weak disturbances look to push through the area starting on Wednesday. This will allow for the typical garden variety afternoon showers and storms to bubble up in the hottest part of the day. Though, we’ll actually stay slightly below average with highs in the middle and upper 70s. Overnight lows fall back to around 60° under partly cloudy skies.

Late Week and Beyond

It’s going to continue looking like June out there as we head through the back half of the work week. We’ll finally bust back through that 80° mark as we head into Thursday afternoon. Again, we’ll watch the possibility for heat-of-the-afternoon scattered storms that wane once we get back to sunset. Friday will see mostly the same, but warmer with highs in the middle 80s.

More of the same into the weekend, as daytime highs climb back up into the lower 80s with spotty storms around. Certainly no washout, but keep an eye on that WYMT First Alert Weather App and the radar inside for the latest look at things. We’ll see storm chances start to increase again as we head into the end of the weekend and early parts of next week as we watch another front try to make progress into the region.0

