Letcher County drivers urged to take caution on US-119 due to fluid spill

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Cumberland River Volunteer Fire Department (CRVFD) are urging drivers to take caution on one Letcher County roadway.

CRVFD officials say there has been a fluid leak on the southbound lane of US-119 in the Eolia community near the General Store at Pine Mountain Crossing.

Officials add to proceed with caution as road conditions in the area have become slippery due to the spill.

First responders are currently on the scene and the Kentucky Department of Transportation has been notified.

