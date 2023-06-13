Letcher County drivers urged to take caution on US-119 due to fluid spill

Drivers are urged to take caution in the southbound lane of US-119 near Eolia.
Drivers are urged to take caution in the southbound lane of US-119 near Eolia.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with the Cumberland River Volunteer Fire Department (CRVFD) are urging drivers to take caution on one Letcher County roadway.

CRVFD officials say there has been a fluid leak on the southbound lane of US-119 in the Eolia community near the General Store at Pine Mountain Crossing.

Officials add to proceed with caution as road conditions in the area have become slippery due to the spill.

First responders are currently on the scene and the Kentucky Department of Transportation has been notified.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men were arrested in Southern Kentucky late Friday night and into the overnight hours on...
Three men arrested in Southern Kentucky
KSP: Pike County road back open after crash
Severe Weather Graphic
PHOTOS: Viewers capture pictures as severe weather rolls through the mountains
A man was arrested early Tuesday morning in Lewis County, Ky. in connection with a shooting...
Arrest made in connection with shooting that injured officer
A wounded officer is currently in an ambulance about to be loaded into a helicopter at the...
Arrest made in connection with shooting that injured police officer

Latest News

Police lights generic
Perry County man charged with attempted murder
FIRE
Raven Rock Golf Course reopens following fire
Mark Webb, 52, of London was arrested after stealing two trees from a home in Manchester.
Tree thief arrested in Clay County, more arrests pending
Louisiana search team visits SKY to search for man missing nearly one year