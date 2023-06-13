Laurel County woman arrested after controlled substances found

Amber Brummett
Amber Brummett(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Laurel County woman has now been given multiple charges after she was found with several controlled substances in her possession.

Amber Brummett, 27, of Lily, was arrested on Sunday around 4:30 p.m. on KY-490 just north of London.

The arrest was made after it was found that Brummett was in possession of suspected methamphetamine, gabapentin, and suboxone.

Brummett is charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and prescription controlled substances not in a proper container. She was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

