Laurel County Sheriff’s Office asking for assistance identifying armed burglary suspect

The suspect was involved in an armed robbery just north of London.
The suspect was involved in an armed robbery just north of London.(WYMT)
By Jordan Mullins
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an armed burglary suspect.

The suspect pictured was involved in an armed robbery on Sunday, June 11 off KY-25 one and a half miles north of London.

Folks are asked to contact LCSO by calling (606) 864-6600, messaging the LCSO Facebook page, or sending an email to g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com. All information will remain confidential.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men were arrested in Southern Kentucky late Friday night and into the overnight hours on...
Three men arrested in Southern Kentucky
KSP: Pike County road back open after crash
Severe Weather Graphic
PHOTOS: Viewers capture pictures as severe weather rolls through the mountains
A man was arrested early Tuesday morning in Lewis County, Ky. in connection with a shooting...
Arrest made in connection with shooting that injured officer
A wounded officer is currently in an ambulance about to be loaded into a helicopter at the...
Arrest made in connection with shooting that injured police officer

Latest News

File Graphic
“Motivation is a big thing”: EKY Doctor talks mental, physical health for Men’s Health Month
Trent Brown
Bell County man arrested after leading officers on pursuit
Amber Brummett
Laurel County woman arrested after controlled substances found
KSP: Pike County road back open after crash