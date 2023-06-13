Laurel County Sheriff’s Office asking for assistance identifying armed burglary suspect

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying an armed burglary suspect.

The suspect pictured was involved in an armed robbery on Sunday, June 11 off KY-25 one and a half miles north of London.

Folks are asked to contact LCSO by calling (606) 864-6600, messaging the LCSO Facebook page, or sending an email to g.acciardo@laurelcountysheriff.com. All information will remain confidential.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.