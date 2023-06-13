KSP: Pike County road back open after crash

(Arizona's Family)
By Evan Hatter
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 06/13/2023: Kentucky State Police Post 9 said the road reopened early Tuesday morning.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville are investigating a Monday evening crash that closed part of a Pike County road.

The two vehicle crash happened on East Shelbiana Road Monday evening near the Millard Bridge. As of 10:30 p.m., State Police say this section of road will be closed for several hours.

We do not yet know if anyone was hurt in this crash.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men were arrested in Southern Kentucky late Friday night and into the overnight hours on...
Three men arrested in Southern Kentucky
Severe Weather Graphic
PHOTOS: Viewers capture pictures as severe weather rolls through the mountains
A wounded officer is currently in an ambulance about to be loaded into a helicopter at the...
Arrest made in connection with shooting that injured police officer
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service
Photo Courtesy: Tazewell, Tn. Police Department Facebook
Man facing charges following routine check at school bus garage

Latest News

Pair faces animal cruelty charges in Mingo County
Two arrested following discovery of severely malnourished dogs, puppies at home
A wounded officer is currently in an ambulance about to be loaded into a helicopter at the...
Arrest made in connection with shooting that injured police officer
WYMT First Alert Weather
Drier trend for most of the week, temps climb next several days
Pike County Crash - June 12, 2023
COVID Book - 11:00 p.m.