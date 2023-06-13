KSP: Crash closes road in Pike County

PIKE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Troopers with Kentucky State Police Post 9 in Pikeville are investigating a Monday evening crash that closed part of a Pike County road.

The two vehicle crash happened on East Shelbiana Road Monday evening near the Millard Bridge. As of 10:30 p.m., State Police expect that this section of road will be closed for several hours.

We do not yet know if anyone was hurt in this crash.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.