Family of man killed in Old National Bank shooting pushing lawmakers to discuss gun control

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of a man killed during the Old National Bank mass shooting is making a new push to get lawmakers to talk about gun control.

Tommy Elliot’s family said they support a plan first introduced by California Governor Gavin Newsom to add a 28th Amendment to the Constitution.

The amendment would require universal background checks, raise the firearm purchase age to 21, and bar civilian purchase of assault weapons.

A spokesperson for Elliott’s family, Hans Poppe, said this proposal will do more to stop mass shootings as well as everyday gun violence.

“It’s not just the Old National Bank,” Poppe said. “Once you have been touched by a mass shooting. This is a community of victims who have a much greater appreciation for the proliferation of guns in our community and the damage they can do.”

The last time the constitution was amended was in 1992.

Amending the constitution requires either a two-thirds majority vote by both houses of Congress or a constitutional convention.

