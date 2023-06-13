Drier trend for most of the week, temps climb next several days

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While the morning will start off chilly, the sunshine will warm us up quite a bit this afternoon.

Today and Tonight

Chilly is the operative word to start the day. Most locations will wake up in the low 50s, so a light jacket or a long sleeve shirt will be needed early. A mix of sun and clouds will take us up into the mid to upper 70s later today, so it all evens out. While we could see a stray shower this afternoon, I’m not betting the farm on it. I’m also not ruling it out either, so just keep an eye out.

Tonight, I think we have a chance for a spotty downpour in the counties near the Interstate 64 corridor up north, but I think that’s where it stays. Lows will drop to close to 60 under partly cloudy skies.

Extended Forecast

While we have some scattered chances for rain on Tuesday, I don’t think everyone sees it. I do think everyone will see a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures close to the 80-degree mark. Keep your rain gear in the car, just in case. We will drop back close to 60 again overnight under partly cloudy skies. I can’t rule out a stray rain chance early, but most will stay dry.

Spotty rain chances will be around Thursday, Friday and Saturday as temperatures find their way back into the low to mid-80s. Sun and clouds will be the name of the game. Lows will drop into the low 60s all three nights.

Sunday is our next best shot at rain, but we’re still a good ways out, so we’ll keep an eye on it and keep you posted as we get closer.

Have a good day!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

