Bell County man arrested after leading officers on pursuit

BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Bell County man is behind bars after leading officers on a high-speed chase.

On Monday, deputies with the Bell County Sheriff’s Department (BCSD) made a traffic stop on Jones Ave. after a blue sedan ran a stop sign.

Deputies identified the driver as Trent Brown, 20, of Stoney Creek, and noticed he was acting very nervous.

Deputies then asked for consent to search Brown’s car, which was denied by Brown. Deputies then began to call for a K-9 to assist, but Brown sped off and nearly hit a deputy in his attempt to flee.

Deputies began a pursuit and observed Brown weaving dangerously into oncoming traffic at high speeds.

Brown also had a passenger in the car with him who said he “slammed on the car’s brakes” and then jumped out of the car near the Highway 66 and Highway 221 intersection.

Brown continued on Highway 221 and began throwing items out of the car until he turned onto Peach Blossom Rd., where he left the car and began to flee on foot.

Deputies pursued but eventually returned to their cruisers. After some time, Brown returned to Peach Blossom Rd. unknowingly directly in front of deputies and was swiftly arrested.

One of the items Brown threw out of the car was recovered by deputies and believed to be a bag of marijuana.

Brown was taken to the Bell County Detention Center and charged with two counts of wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, disregarding a stop sign, tampering with physical evidence, possession of marijuana, failure to or improper signal, and reckless driving.

Troopers with the Kentucky State Police also assisted on the scene.

