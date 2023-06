LICK CREEK, Ky. (WYMT) - Keghan Jagger Thompson is an ARH Mountain Student Achiever.

He is a senior at East Ridge High School, where he has a 4.0 GPA.

Keghan is a Governor’s Scholar and holds several school records in cross country and track & field.

Congratulations, Keghan!

