2-year-old dies after being trapped in crib, sheriff’s office says

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that deputies received a report of a...
The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that deputies received a report of a toddler who was found not breathing at a home in the Village of Iola.(Pexels)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUPACA, Wis. (Gray News) – A 2-year-old in Wisconsin died Monday after becoming trapped between the slats of a crib, according to authorities.

The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Office said in a release that deputies received a report of a toddler who was found not breathing at a home in the Village of Iola.

Investigators found the toddler had gotten caught between the crib slats and the corner of the crib.

The toddler was taken to a local hospital and pronounced dead.

Officials said the investigation is ongoing. Further information was not available.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men were arrested in Southern Kentucky late Friday night and into the overnight hours on...
Three men arrested in Southern Kentucky
KSP: Pike County road back open after crash
Severe Weather Graphic
PHOTOS: Viewers capture pictures as severe weather rolls through the mountains
A man was arrested early Tuesday morning in Lewis County, Ky. in connection with a shooting...
Arrest made in connection with shooting that injured officer
A wounded officer is currently in an ambulance about to be loaded into a helicopter at the...
Arrest made in connection with shooting that injured police officer

Latest News

Peoples Rural Television Cooperative Corporation
USDA gives EKY internet service grants to support high-speed internet in rural areas
FILE - E. Jean Carroll arrives at Manhattan federal court, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in New York....
Judge lets columnist amend defamation claim with over $10 million demand for damages from Trump
Dayton Borisouth, 24, was held down with a knee on his neck over a receipt check for a $5...
2 officers disciplined for use of force over $5 pizza during Walmart receipt check
Shaping Our Appalachian Region hosted a panel for their board meeting at Primary Care Centers...
Shaping Our Appalachian Region is working to improve life expectancy in Eastern Kentucky
FILE - President Joe Biden, accompanied by first lady Jill Biden, speaks at the White House in...
Bidens host Juneteenth celebration at White House