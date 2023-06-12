Whitley County returned home to hundreds of Colonel faithful

Whitley County - State Baseball Champions
By Nate Johnson
Published: Jun. 12, 2023
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The newly dubbed state baseball champions returned home Sunday to hundreds of family and friends.

The afternoon was filled with a special celebration for the team and a speech from head baseball coach Jeremy Shope.

”There’s nothing like hard work and this program and these kids have worked their tails off in order to get this moment and we where able to not just go play hard in it we got to enjoy it and that’s what made it special,” said Shope.

“You know to bring something back to the 606 and put it here, being the first 13th region team to win a state title that’s incredible in baseball,” said Whitley County Athletic Director Bryan Stewart. “Like coach Shope said, this is a difficult tournament and our boys knew what they had to do to get done and to bring it the 606, wow what an accomplishment and everyone in the area should be proud of them.”

The Colonels finished the season 39-4 and first time state champions.

