State Champ to State Board: Whitley County student chosen as student representative

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A month before winning the KHSAA baseball state championship, Whitley County rising junior RJ Osborne received a phone call from the Kentucky Department of Education with exciting news.

“They called me at about 7:30 in the morning so I didn’t really know what was going on, I just woke up. And I was just real excited,” Osborne said.

Osborne would be appointed as the third student in history as a non-voting member of the Board of Education.

The opportunity to apply for the position came with encouragement from Superintendent John Siler, who said the things he has seen from Osborne make for a perfect fit.

”He’s just a great student representative,” Siler said. “He has a maturity level that is beyond his age and I think that’s going to serve him well as he’s on the Kentucky Board of Education.”

Julie Osborne, RJ’s mom and principal, said this opportunity is a great way to connect students to the state level.

“As a principal, Frankfort can seem a long way away, but I think it’s very important to know that even in Southeastern Kentucky, our students need to be engaged in their government because it does affect their everyday lives,” Julie Osborne said.

With his term starting on July 1, RJ said he is excited to see how things get done at the state level and is excited about the opportunity.

“It gives me an opportunity to help my school become better,” RJ Osborne said.

This opportunity has Siler excited for RJ’s future.

“This is just the start of RJ Osborne and the many opportunities that he is going to provide through his hard work, his dedication and just the type of person he is,” Siler said.

Osborne is a third baseman for the newly-minted state champion Colonel baseball team.

