Spotty showers linger overnight as severe weather threat ends

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Scattered showers will stick around overnight, and some could be heavy at times, but the severe weather threat has ended across the region.

Sunday Night Forecast

Overnight, the severe weather threat will fade away, but spotty showers will continue.

Low temperatures fall into the upper-50s and lower-60s under a mostly cloudy sky.

Next Work Week

We are tracking a gloomy start to the work week on Monday. Scattered showers are possible, especially early, so you may need the umbrella as you walk out the door. We will start to dry out and clear out for the second half of Monday, but temperatures remain below average. Highs top out in the upper-60s and lower-70s.

Into Monday night, we remain dry and partly cloudy. Overnight lows fall into the lower-50s and possibly some upper-40s in those cooler pockets.

On Tuesday, most of the region looks dry under a mix of Sun and clouds. Temperatures warm into the upper-70s. Low temperatures fall into the mid-and-upper-50s. A spotty shower can not be ruled out, but most of us will stay dry.

We are tracking higher rain chances on Wednesday. Scattered showers are possible under a partly sunny sky. High temperatures warm into the upper-70s and lower-80s.

Extended Forecast

The forecast is trending drier and warmer as we close out the work week.

A stray shower is possible on Thursday, but most of us look to stay dry and partly cloudy. High temperatures top out in the mid-80s, and overnight lows fall into the lower-60s.

Into Friday, we look dry and mild. Temperatures reach the mid-80s under a mix of Sun and clouds. Overnight lows fall into the mid-60s.

