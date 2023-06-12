Showers ending, back and forth rain chances linger all week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Keep your rain gear handy for a little bit this morning. You will likely need it in spots as you head out the door.

Today and Tonight

Showers will stick around in widely scattered form through mid to late morning before skies slowly try to clear this afternoon. Depending on how much they clear could mean the difference between upper 60s or low 70s for highs. I think we clear out by late afternoon which would take us into the low 70s. We’ll have to wait and see though.

Look for partly cloudy skies tonight with some fog possible late. Lows drop into the low 50s.

Extended Forecast

While Tuesday looks to be the driest day in the next several, no day this week is completely dry. Look for a mix of sun and clouds with highs getting a little warmer, topping out in the mid-70s. A stray chance for a passing shower can’t be ruled out during the day or nighttime hours.

We start a slow climb with temperatures on Wednesday and could make a run at 80 in spots. Thursday through Sunday will feature highs in the low to mid-80s. All days from Wednesday on will feature a daily chance for pop-up showers and storms in the heat of the day. Lows will drop into the low 60s for the extended period.

Try to stay dry and have a good week!

Here is the latest 7 day forecast from WYMT. (WYMT Weather)

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.