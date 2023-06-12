Questions raised about safety inside Hazard building after nearby fire

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Several people are now without a home after an apartment building caught on fire late Friday night.

Tenants living inside the apartment building and the nearby “Treehouse” building were evacuated and are now temporarily living in a hotel.

Those who lived in the buildings are now questioning if the Treehouse building was safe to live in prior to the fire.

The Public Protection Cabinet issued a “Stop Work Order” in March, with a warning label on the front door.

Travis Piper and Althea Stamper, who lived in the Treehouse building, said they never heard concern from the landlord.

“No. Now, there was rumors about like we wasn’t supposed to be open, and we asked them about it, and they said it was just that lady next door just trying to start trouble,” Althea Stamper said.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

The couple became interested in living at the Treehouse building after losing their home in the July 2022 flood.

Carter Realty & Associates, which also owns the white apartment building that caught on fire, made a Facebook post advertising available space in the building.

Upon arrival, Piper and Stamper felt they were misled on the apartment’s condition. Now, after losing their home once again, they feel cheated.

“I was pregnant at the time and now she’s four months old, and now we have no home,” Althea Stamper said.

When asked about the building’s stability, Brian Carter with Carter Realty Group said it is a safe place to live.

“The treehouse building itself is among the safest and most secure buildings that you’re going to find anywhere in this town. It has an all new NFPA 13 fire sprinkler system, security camera monitoring throughout and card fob access by scanning a badge for entry. Nobody gets in without having one of those. The only complaints we’ve had in terms of safety in or out either building is of course all that hateful fencing and barricades. Perhaps that is what they’re complaining about if it is indeed coming from a true resident.”

The Foundation for Appalachian Kentucky, which owns the fence that Carter is referring to, said they do not believe the fence impacted fire relief operations.

“After several conversations with the city of Hazard officials, we do not believe that the fence location behind our building impeded any type of rescue or fire relief operation on the night of June 9, 2023. Our understanding is that the fence was located in the collapsible area around the building that was damaged, and that firefighters would not have been that close to the building even if the fence was not there. Additionally, the fire was located on the top floors of the building, and the firetrucks needed to be able to spray water from a further distance out. We are grateful for our fire departments and first responders who valiantly fought back flames, and especially for keeping the side of the building adjacent to ours wet and cool as possible to minimize potential spread and damage to other structures. We will be working closely with the Perry County Community Foundation to figure out next steps for our community and the impacted families.”

The Public Protection Cabinet has not responded about the legality of people living in that building.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.