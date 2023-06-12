Pulaski County residents begin process of storm recovery

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - After wind and hail hit Pulaski County during the weekend, those impacted are beginning the recovery process.

No injuries were reported as a result of the storms, but several trees were downed, and hail damaged cars and homes.

“I don’t have damage in my house. But I have a lot of damage down,” said Pulaski County resident Nina Sosa. “All my fruit trees gone. All the trees gone.”

Many residents treated the storm as they would a tornado, taking shelter in basements and bathrooms.

One resident is assessing the damage after a tree fell into her home.

“It was horrible,” said Paula Roy. “I was scared. I have never seen anything like this before. Had bad storms. But this was bad.”

Minor flash flooding was also reported in some areas.

