Police officer shot in Carter County

A police officer has been shot Monday afternoon in Olive Hill, according to Olive Hill Police.
A police officer has been shot Monday afternoon in Olive Hill, according to Olive Hill Police.(Seluryar / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By Andrew Colegrove and Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - A police officer has been shot Monday afternoon in Olive Hill, according to Olive Hill Police.

The incident was reported around 3:15 p.m. on Scott Street.

Police say the shot came from a wooded area and that officials were not able to see the suspect.

The officer is being airlifted to a hospital in Huntington. The extent of his injuries is unknown, but he was alert and talking as he was being transported.

The Olive Hill Police Department has issued an all-call for different departments in an effort the find the suspect.

The officer was not on a call at the time he was shot.

Our sister station WSAZ has a crew at the scene and will share more information as the story develops.

