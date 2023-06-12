Police officer shot in Carter County

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - A police officer has been shot Monday afternoon in Olive Hill, according to Olive Hill Police.

The incident was reported around 3:15 p.m. on Scott Street.

Police say the shot came from a wooded area and that officials were not able to see the suspect.

The officer is being airlifted to a hospital in Huntington. The extent of his injuries is unknown, but he was alert and talking as he was being transported.

The Olive Hill Police Department has issued an all-call for different departments in an effort the find the suspect.

The officer was not on a call at the time he was shot.

Our sister station WSAZ has a crew at the scene and will share more information as the story develops.

