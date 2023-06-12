PHOTOS: Viewers capture pictures as severe weather rolls through the mountains

Severe Weather Graphic
Severe Weather Graphic(MGN)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 11:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - Viewers throughout the mountains captured amazing photos as severe thunderstorms moved across the region on Sunday.

In Pulaski County, the National Weather Service received several reports of large hail. We also received pictures of the hail.

Fallen trees were also reported in Pulaski County as a severe thunderstorm moved through shortly after 4:30 p.m.

No injuries were reported during Sunday’s severe weather, but, at one point Sunday evening, thousands were left in the dark across the region. You can see updated power outage numbers here.

You can see viewer photos below:

Caption

