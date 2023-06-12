Nonprofit stops operations after decades of helping communities

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - After almost 40 years of community work, the Scott Rose Foundation is no longer operating.

The foundation was established to honor Scott Rose, who died in a car accident in July 1983, by Jim and Judy Rose.

Lawrence Kuhl served as the foundation’s treasurer and said Rose loved working with children and music, two causes that the foundation highlighted.

”Jim and Judy set up the Scott Rose Foundation Incorporated to try to continue that spirit on a mission that he would have done if he had continued to live,” he explained.

Kuhl said the foundation helped find funding for families that needed help with different resources such as money for new equipment.

“The purpose was to try to get applications from individuals and families that try to get help for their handicap, mentally or physically disadvantaged kids and could not get help,” he said.

He said the group has decided to stop operating but wanted to have something that will last forever.

“We are not having the activity that we used to have, so we decided that we would go ahead and terminate the foundation and try to do something here permanently that would be everlasting,” he explained.

With several members of the board no longer living in the area, the foundation’s last project was creating the Scott Rose Foundation Playground & Musical Park, which opened on Saturday.

Kuhl said the park will be a “living spirit, continuing for these people that moves into the county and do not know or either visit here as a tourist that do not know about Scott Rose.”

He said even with the foundation closing, he is proud of all the work that was done in Scott Rose’s name

“It is very rewarding to me and to all of the board members. We do not want the glory or the praise for it, we just get the satisfaction knowing that we have helped families that needed help in time of need,” he said.

The park is located at the Laurel County Campus of Somerset Community College.

