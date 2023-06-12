New book examines pandemic in Appalachia through healthcare stories

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A new book takes a look at the Covid-19 pandemic through the eyes of Appalachian nurses and healthcare workers.

Dr. Wendy Welch is the editor of Masks, Misinformation and Making Do: Appalachian Health-Care Workers and the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The book is a compilation of stories from health care workers in Appalachia during the pandemic.

“I was watching both the misinformation streams that were harming people that I loved, and that I know and that I work and advocate for in my daily life, but I was also watching the harm that was coming to the health care workers,” said Dr. Welch.

Dr. Welch says the region was slow to respond to the pandemic, due in part to a lack of health care options and information.

“I think Rural, as a large group painted with a broad brush, no longer wants to hear that we are the problem. We have not been addressed with respect and dignity,” she said.

Beth O’Connor contributed to the book.

“How are they going to get the vaccines if there is no health care provider in the area? What are they going to do,” she said.

O’Connor is the Executive Director of the Virginia Rural Health Association. She believes more needs to be done to attract healthcare workers to the region.

“If you are coming out of medical school with a huge debt for student loans and everything else, are you going to locate in a community that pays you less,” she said. “Or are you going to locate in a community that pays you more.”

You can purchase a copy of the book here, or read it for free online.

The book was made free to read after it was deemed public access for its public utility.

