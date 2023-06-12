National champion Transy Pioneers attend College Athlete Day at White House

Despite light rain, members of the national champion Transylvania Pioneers women’s basketball...
Despite light rain, members of the national champion Transylvania Pioneers women’s basketball team were all smiles at the NCAA’s College Athlete Day celebration Monday at the White House.(Transylvania University)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKYT) – Despite light rain, members of the national champion Transylvania Pioneers women’s basketball team were all smiles at the NCAA’s College Athlete Day celebration Monday at the White House.

The undefeated Pioneers joined NCAA championship teams from across the country representing all three collegiate divisions at the event with Vice President Kamala Harris.

MORE: Biden getting root canal; misses College Athlete Day at White House and reschedules NATO meeting

Transy won the Division III women’s basketball championship in Dallas on April 1, capping off an undefeated 33-0 season.

Madison Kellione, the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Player of the Year and championship MVP, joined other national title winners onstage with the vice president. The event included 47 teams from 19 different sports.

“You inspire so many across our country, people you may never meet,” Harris said. “You remind all of us of what we can achieve.”

The Pioneers also visited Capitol Hill, where U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers’ office provided a tour. On Sunday, they visited several Smithsonian museums as well as the Lincoln Memorial and the National World War II Memorial.

Courtesy Transylvania University Office of Marketing and Communications

Most Read

Three men were arrested in Southern Kentucky late Friday night and into the overnight hours on...
Three men arrested in Southern Kentucky
Dominion Energy reports a power outage for over 1,000 people in Richland County that includes...
Severe storms knock out power in EKY
A 14-year-old boy died in a crash in Harlan County on Saturday.
School to hold vigil for Harlan Co. teen killed in ATV crash
Shelley Lair's charges include terroristic threatening (3rd degree), wanton endangerment (1st...
Mother of missing baby arrested following police standoff in Wayne Co.
Severe Weather Graphic
PHOTOS: Viewers capture pictures as severe weather rolls through the mountains

Latest News

Jordan Burks. Kentucky Men’s Basketball Recruit. Photo by Eddie Justice | UK Athletics
Kentucky Basketball lands class of 2023 recruit
Whitley County - State Baseball Champions
Whitley County returned home to hundreds of Colonel faithful
LSU Baseball
Kentucky baseballs season comes to an end in Baton Rouge
Antwan Smith commits to UK
Kentucky football adds future depth on defense