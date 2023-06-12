Man facing charges following routine check at school bus garage

Photo Courtesy: Tazewell, Tn. Police Department Facebook
Photo Courtesy: Tazewell, Tn. Police Department Facebook(Tazewell, Tn. Police Department Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 9:09 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TAZEWELL, Tn. (WYMT) - A routine check at an East Tennessee school bus garage ended up with one man facing charges.

On Sunday morning, a Claiborne County Schools bus driver and mechanic stopped by the school bus garage in Tazewell to check on the buses.

When he arrived, he noticed a man underneath a Ford dump truck owned by the school system.

The employee immediately called the Tazewell police chief who sent two officers to the scene.

When they arrived, they found the suspect, Mark Sturgill from Blaine, Tennessee, was removing the driveshaft of the vehicle.

Sturgill told officers that he had a work order to do the work, but later admitted that was not the case and that he was stealing the item for another person who needed it.

He was arrested and charged with attempted theft of more than $1,000 and criminal trespassing. He was taken to the Claiborne County Jail.

