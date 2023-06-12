Making sense of man’s best friend: Transy professor researching, teaching canine cognition

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Dogs are often referred to as “man’s best friend.” But for everything dogs give us, what do we owe them in return?

That is the question at the heart of some research and even classes at Transylvania University, as a faculty member digs deep into the psychology of the domestic dog.

“The world of the dog is different than the world of the human,” said Ellen Furlong, associate professor of psychology. “And what a dog needs to be happy is different than what you think they might need to be happy.”

In the May term, Furlong taught a class called “What Does Fido Know?” which explored how dogs think and make decisions. (An important member of that class was Furlong’s dog, Olive, a two-year-old blue heeler/beagle mix.)

Because humans decide so much for our pet dogs, it is also up to us, Furlong says, to help make sure they are happy. That may mean offering them choices or making sure they have mental exercise in addition to physical exercise.

“What dogs really need to be happy is to spend a lot of time getting information through their noses,” said Furlong, whose audiobook “Decoding Dogs: Inside the Canine Mind” is available on Audible. “They need a lot of time to sniff. So it can be really frustrating for owners to take their dog on the type of walk that dogs find fulfilling.”

So what kind of walk does a dog want?

“They’re called ‘sniffy walks’ or ‘sniffaris,’” Furlong explained. “The dog is the decision-maker. They decide how long they’re going to stop and sniff. They decide which direction they’re going to go. My only job is to make sure she’s safe.”

Misconceptions and misunderstandings about how the mind of the dog works and what they need to be fulfilled could inhibit humans’ interactions with their pets.

To that end, Furlong’s students worked with Yappy Place, a canine enrichment and wellness center in Chevy Chase, on projects to help dog owners better understand how to connect and interact with their furry friends.

The goal is for dog owners to make a paws-itive change, to better bond with their pets, and to truly become dog’s best friend in the process.

“A lot of the research on dog cognition is relatively new - just in the last 20 years or so - and all of that research seems to suggest that dogs do feel affection and love towards us just like we feel affection and love towards them,” Furlong said. “They love us and we want to encourage our loved ones to be happy, and this is a great way we can do that.”

A canine cognition lab is currently under construction on campus. Once the lab is completed, Furlong plans to expand her current research projects. (Projects take about 10 minutes and involve lots of fun and treats for the dogs, Furlong said.)

