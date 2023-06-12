London motel worker arrested on drug charges

By Courtney Layne Brewer
Jun. 12, 2023
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - An employee of the Budget Host Inn in London was arrested Saturday on multiple drug charges.

Officials responded to a complaint at the motel after learning that an inmate at the Laurel County Detention Center was calling an employee of the hotel.

According to the London Police Department, the caller told the employee that there was a container of methamphetamine left in one of the rooms and that she could keep it without facing legal issues.

Police located Sheila Campbell, 47, of London, who told them she would turn over the methamphetamine. When police were taken to her office, they noticed Campbell attempting to hide a backpack.

The backpack was searched and found to contain several bags of supposed methamphetamine, a bag of supposed marijuana and glass pipes. More drugs were found in Campbell’s purse.

She was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center and charged with possession of marijuana and controlled substances, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of prescription drugs not in a proper container and tampering with evidence.

