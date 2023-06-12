Kentucky Basketball lands class of 2023 recruit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - John Calipari and company have landed another recruit for this upcoming season. Jordan Burks committed to the Wildcats, the University of Kentucky announced Monday morning.

The 6′9, 180 lbs. prospect spent last season playing at Hillcrest Prep, an Arizona school in the Overtime Elite pro basketball league.

He is the sixth prospect to commit to Kentucky in the 2023 class, including Aaron Bradshaw, DJ Wagner, Justin Edwards, Robert Dillingham, and North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard.

