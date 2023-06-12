Kentucky Basketball lands class of 2023 recruit
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - John Calipari and company have landed another recruit for this upcoming season. Jordan Burks committed to the Wildcats, the University of Kentucky announced Monday morning.
The 6′9, 180 lbs. prospect spent last season playing at Hillcrest Prep, an Arizona school in the Overtime Elite pro basketball league.
He is the sixth prospect to commit to Kentucky in the 2023 class, including Aaron Bradshaw, DJ Wagner, Justin Edwards, Robert Dillingham, and North Laurel’s Reed Sheppard.
Welcome to the family, Jordan Burks!#LaFamilia pic.twitter.com/MFqgkpXc7w— Kentucky Men’s Basketball (@KentuckyMBB) June 12, 2023
