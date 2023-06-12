Kentucky baseballs season comes to an end in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WYMT) - Kentucky fell to LSU 8-3 in game two of their super regional match on Sunday.

The Cats got on the board early off of a Jackson Grey home run to go up 1-0 in the 1st inning.

The Tigers amped up the offense in the second and third innings, putting up five runs.

UK chipped away in the third and fourth innings putting up two combined runs, cutting the lead to 5-3.

LSU shutout out Kentucky from there, however, winning 8-3 and punching their ticket to the college world series.

Kentucky finished the season 40-21 and were region champions for the first time since 2017.

