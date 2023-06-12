KDE names Jonathan Jett acting director of state schools

Jonathan Jett has been named as KDE's acting director of the Division of State Schools.
Jonathan Jett has been named as KDE's acting director of the Division of State Schools.(PRNewswire)
By Anthony Sizemore
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky Department of Education (KDE) has named Jonathan Jett as its acting director of the Division of State Schools, the agency revealed in a news release Monday.

Carol Ann Morrison was named the co-director.

Jett most recently served as an academic manager for KDE. He had worked for Perry County Schools for more than 27 years as an educator, chief academic officer and director of special education, with the last ten of those years spent as superintendent.

In their interim roles, Jett and Morrison will oversee administration and management of the Kentucky School for the Blind (KSB) and the Kentucky School for the Deaf (KSD) and support school leaders and students.

“My goal is to ensure that KSD and KSB are meeting the needs of all students and staff in a safe, caring and compassionate environment,” Jett said in the release.

Morrison began her career at the Kentucky Department of Education in 2018 as an exceptional children consultant. She has since served as manager of the Individual Programming Branch, policy advisor for OSEEL, Director of the Division of State Schools and Director of KDE’s Division of IDEA Monitoring and Results.

“I am excited for Jonathan and Carol to step into these roles,” KDE Commissioner and Chief Learner Jason Glass said in the release. “Their backgrounds and knowledge in leadership and special education are valuable to ensure we make the best decisions for these schools and provide our students with the best educational opportunities possible.”

