Florida man arrested in London on theft warrant

A Florida man was arrested in London on an arrest warrant for theft in Hardin County.
By Courtney Layne Brewer
Jun. 12, 2023
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Florida man was arrested in London on an arrest warrant for theft in Hardin County.

William Thaddus Henry, 32, of Ocala, Fla., was arrested Saturday evening off of Valley Lane on a Hardin County District Court arrest warrant for theft from a building of less than $500.

Henry was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

