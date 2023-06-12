Florida man arrested in London on theft warrant

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A Florida man was arrested in London on an arrest warrant for theft in Hardin County.

William Thaddus Henry, 32, of Ocala, Fla., was arrested Saturday evening off of Valley Lane on a Hardin County District Court arrest warrant for theft from a building of less than $500.

Henry was taken to the Laurel County Correctional Center.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.