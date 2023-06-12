Corbin City Pool back open after state closure

The pool was renovated from original 1962 build.
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Madison Carmouche
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 6:34 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The Corbin City Pool has reopened after being closed by the state.

When the state came to inspect the pool to approve installing a dome, officials decided the pool was not fit to be open in its current state.

City Manager Marlon Sams said renovations came to about $2.3 million after adding concrete all around the pool, a new guttering system, a new pool house with a new pump and filtration systems, pool heaters and more.

“Our city pool is more cost effective for people to come, we only charge $5 a day.” said Sams

The Piranha swim team made a deal with the city that if they were able to raise the money to pay for the dome, the city would install heaters in the pool.

President/CEO of KCEOC Community Action Partnership Paul Dole said that the swim team was able to raise $80,000 to buy a dome for the pool and it is ready to be installed in October.

This is the first time in two summers that the swim team is able to practice at their local pool rather than traveling to borrow other pools.

“We look forward to having a lot of kids being able to now really practice because it’s always been hit and miss,” said Dole. “We had to borrow a pool down in Williamsburg around sometimes couldn’t swim all the time and it’s important that they get consistency in being able to practice.”

The installation of the dome will make the pool available year-round instead of the traditional three months in the summer.

