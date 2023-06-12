Brief break in the rain as early week front departs

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Shower chances continue to wane throughout the region as we head through tonight, but in early-to-mid June...those chances are never far away.

Tonight through Tomorrow Night

Dry weather continues to temporarily move into the region as high pressure works back overnight. Skies clear during the overnight hours with cool and dry air building into the region. Mostly clear skies expected as we work through the rest of the night. Lows fall back into the middle 50s as temporarily cooler and drier air works in. We’ll just have to watch out

Continues to look like tomorrow will be the pick of the work week in terms of the most dry time without threat for a shower or storm. It’ll also feel rather nice out with highs in the middle 70s. I still can’t rule out a spotty storm or two as we head into the afternoon, but anything should quickly dissipate as we head into the overnight. We’re back to a normal June night with partly cloudy skies and lows not far from 60°.

Midweek and Beyond

Models have not handled our middle and late week rain chances well at all. We’re still looking at the possibility for glancing shots of showers or storms thanks to systems moving to the north or south of the region. Either way, spotty storm chances continue as we head through much of the second half of the work week as that summerlike, unsettled pattern works into the region.

High temperatures look to stay relatively comfortable for the middle of June, though we will likely notice an uptick in the level of humidity in the air. Highs look to top out in the lower to middle 80s Wednesday through Friday and even into the weekend, though, again, that mugginess will be there combined with the potential for a little more of that Canadian wildfire smoke.

