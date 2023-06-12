Arrest made in connection with shooting that injured police officer

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - 6-13-2023 Update: A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured an Olive Hill officer.

Olive Hill Police say a SWAT team arrested a man just after 1:30 Tuesday morning along Laurel Creek Road in Lewis County.

That’s the area where a large police presence was seen late Monday night, and drivers were not allowed through.

The shooting happened around 3:15 Monday afternoon in a parking lot near the intersection of Cross and Railroad streets. Kentucky State Police say someone fired into the officer’s cruiser, and the officer was injured by glass that burst in as a result of the gunshot.

The officer had a non-life threatening arm injury and was flown to St. Mary’s Medical Center.

Original Story:

A police officer has been shot Monday afternoon in Olive Hill, according to Olive Hill Police.

The incident was reported around 3:15 p.m. on Scott Street.

Police say the shot came from a wooded area and that officials were not able to see the suspect.

The officer is being airlifted to a hospital in Huntington. The extent of his injuries is unknown, but he was alert and talking as he was being transported.

The Olive Hill Police Department has issued an all-call for different departments in an effort the find the suspect.

Kentucky State Police has issued a Public Safety Alert. All residents and business personnel are to shelter-in-place in downtown Olive Hill until told otherwise. Mill Street, Tom T. Hall Blvd., and Route 2 are also to shelter in place, according to KSP.

The officer was not on a call at the time he was shot.

Our sister station WSAZ has a crew at the scene and will share more information as the story develops.

