Arrest made in connection with shooting that injured police officer

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6
By Andrew Colegrove and Courtney Layne Brewer
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WSAZ/WYMT) - 6-13-2023 Update: A man has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured an Olive Hill officer.

Olive Hill Police say a SWAT team arrested a man just after 1:30 Tuesday morning along Laurel Creek Road in Lewis County.

That’s the area where a large police presence was seen late Monday night, and drivers were not allowed through.

The shooting happened around 3:15 Monday afternoon in a parking lot near the intersection of Cross and Railroad streets. Kentucky State Police say someone fired into the officer’s cruiser, and the officer was injured by glass that burst in as a result of the gunshot.

The officer had a non-life threatening arm injury and was flown to St. Mary’s Medical Center.

Original Story:

A police officer has been shot Monday afternoon in Olive Hill, according to Olive Hill Police.

The incident was reported around 3:15 p.m. on Scott Street.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News First at Four

Police say the shot came from a wooded area and that officials were not able to see the suspect.

The officer is being airlifted to a hospital in Huntington. The extent of his injuries is unknown, but he was alert and talking as he was being transported.

The Olive Hill Police Department has issued an all-call for different departments in an effort the find the suspect.

Kentucky State Police has issued a Public Safety Alert. All residents and business personnel are to shelter-in-place in downtown Olive Hill until told otherwise. Mill Street, Tom T. Hall Blvd., and Route 2 are also to shelter in place, according to KSP.

The officer was not on a call at the time he was shot.

Our sister station WSAZ has a crew at the scene and will share more information as the story develops.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three men were arrested in Southern Kentucky late Friday night and into the overnight hours on...
Three men arrested in Southern Kentucky
Severe Weather Graphic
PHOTOS: Viewers capture pictures as severe weather rolls through the mountains
Melba Mebane, 90, is retiring after working in the same Dillard's store in Tyler, Texas, for...
Woman retires from Dillard’s after over 70 years of service
Photo Courtesy: Tazewell, Tn. Police Department Facebook
Man facing charges following routine check at school bus garage

Latest News

Pair faces animal cruelty charges in Mingo County
Two arrested following discovery of severely malnourished dogs, puppies at home
WYMT First Alert Weather
Drier trend for most of the week, temps climb next several days
Pike County Crash - June 12, 2023
COVID Book - 11:00 p.m.