Whitley County Baseball wins first ever state title.

By Nate Johnson
Published: Jun. 10, 2023 at 9:03 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - History was made at Kentucky Proud Park on Saturday.

The Whitley County Colonels beat Shelby County 2-1, behind a dominate pitching performance from Grant Zehr.

Zehr pitched a complete game, going for 96 total pitches.

Sam Harp opened up the scoring with an RBI ground out to bring home Bryce Anderson.

Harp scored again in the sixth after stealing home, making it 2-0.

Anderson had an outstanding day at the plate going 3-3 with a triple.

With the win, the Colonels secured their first state baseball championship and are the first Eastern Kentucky team to win since the 1990 Paintsville Tigers. Whitley County is also the first 13th-region team to ever win the state title.

