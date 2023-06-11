Two people injured following ATV crash

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - Officials in Laurel County said two people were hurt following an ATV crash Saturday night.

The crash happened shortly before midnight near Hazel Patch Road.

Officials said two people lost control of an ATV and went over an embankment.

First responders used a hauling rope to lift the patients back up to the road. They were later flown to UK Hospital for treatment.

Their names were not released.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.