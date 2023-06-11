Two people injured following ATV crash

The EMS crew determined that the severity of their injuries would require a medical helicopter...
The EMS crew determined that the severity of their injuries would require a medical helicopter to transport them to UK hospital in Lexington for further treatment.(Laurel County Rescue Squad)
By Cameron Aaron
Published: Jun. 11, 2023 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT/WKYT) - Officials in Laurel County said two people were hurt following an ATV crash Saturday night.

The crash happened shortly before midnight near Hazel Patch Road.

Officials said two people lost control of an ATV and went over an embankment.

First responders used a hauling rope to lift the patients back up to the road. They were later flown to UK Hospital for treatment.

Their names were not released.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelley Lair's charges include terroristic threatening (3rd degree), wanton endangerment (1st...
Mother of missing baby arrested following police standoff in Wayne Co.
Amber Alert graphic
AMBER Alert canceled for missing Wayne County 7 month old
Screenshot from a video sent in by WYMT's Courtney Layne Brewer of a fire in a downtown Hazard...
Apartment building fire breaks out in downtown Hazard
A 14-year-old boy died in a crash in Harlan County on Saturday.
Teen dies in ATV crash in Harlan County
Whitley County State Baseball Champions
Whitley County baseball wins first ever state title

Latest News

KY GSA move in 2023
High school students arrive at UK for summer arts program
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Doctors raising awareness for National Men’s Health Month
Our entire region is under a severe threat this afternoon with the highest (level 3 enhanced)...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon
New Kings Island attraction now open
New Kings Island attraction now open