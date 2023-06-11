Traffic stopped on I-75 in Laurel County after storms move through

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Traffic is snarled along Interstate 75 north of London after strong to severe thunderstorms moved through parts of Laurel County Sunday evening.

The Laurel County Fire Department posted on Facebook that multiple units are responding to reports of multiple crashes near the 50 mile marker along the northbound section of the interstate. Traffic was completely stopped near the northbound 46 mile marker.

There is currently no indication of when traffic may get moving again.

